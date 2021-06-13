Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.