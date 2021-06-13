Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

IFNNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

