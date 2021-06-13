Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
