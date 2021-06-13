Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

