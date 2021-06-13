Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the May 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 12,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,961. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFJPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

