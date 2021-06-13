Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of Infosys worth $208,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after acquiring an additional 366,371 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 404,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

