Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Up 140.1% in May

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the May 13th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,503.5 days.
IENVF remained flat at $$4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.59.
About Infraestructura Energética Nova
