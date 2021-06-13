Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Up 140.1% in May

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the May 13th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,503.5 days.

IENVF remained flat at $$4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.59.

Get Infraestructura Energética Nova alerts:

About Infraestructura Energética Nova

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.