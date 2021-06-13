Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $391,240.51

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $391,240.51 and approximately $905.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00164679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00187587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01129060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.49 or 0.99573422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

