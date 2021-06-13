Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,051.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $703,171.97 and approximately $10,051.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00783928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.75 or 0.08274355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00086761 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.