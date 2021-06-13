Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INNI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,689. Innovaro has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Innovaro

Innovaro, Inc provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs.

