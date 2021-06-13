INO COIN (INO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $153,682.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00009869 BTC on exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $693.53 million and $153,682.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00806921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.38 or 0.08125740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084246 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

