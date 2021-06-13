InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $133,522.32 and approximately $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00447809 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.01033925 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,488,669 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

