Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Inseego stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inseego by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

