Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.50, for a total transaction of C$142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,408.

Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.46. 292,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,131. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.66.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

