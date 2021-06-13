Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0008 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $153,553.47 and $329,232.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insight Protocol

INX is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

