Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,918.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $37,918.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00791137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.68 or 0.08186490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,628,822 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

