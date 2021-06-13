Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Insperity worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $57,658,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.42. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

