Insured Finance (INFI) Hits One Day Volume of $46,512.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $46,512.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00186124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.55 or 0.01080866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.89 or 1.00013524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,211,199 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

