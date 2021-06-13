Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0620 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $49,539.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01121142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.50 or 0.99803904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,202,776 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.