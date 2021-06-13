Insureum Price Down 24.4% This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Insureum has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $168,670.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00804685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.16 or 0.08016101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00083785 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.