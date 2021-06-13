INT (INT) Price Tops $0.0099

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a market cap of $4.43 million and $1.12 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00099092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00804819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.73 or 0.08140771 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

