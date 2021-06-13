Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 180.5% in May

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 180.5% from the May 13th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.66. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

