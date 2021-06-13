Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 180.5% in May

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 180.5% from the May 13th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.66. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

