Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IRIG stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. Integrated Drilling Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

About Integrated Drilling Equipment

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

