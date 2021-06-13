Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $85.29 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

