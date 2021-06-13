Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the May 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 56,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

