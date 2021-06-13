Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 841.3% in May

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 841.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.
NASDAQ ADRE opened at $56.99 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.03.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
