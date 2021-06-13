Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 841.3% in May

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 841.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

NASDAQ ADRE opened at $56.99 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

