Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.72% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,172,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

FXY opened at $85.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.