Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

PFM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 32,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,973. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

