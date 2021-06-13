Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,437 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,043,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $88.55 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23.

