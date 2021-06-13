Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,862. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

