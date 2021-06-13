Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the May 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

OIA remained flat at $$8.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.