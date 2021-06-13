Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the May 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VMO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.57. 103,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,357. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

