Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the May 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of VMO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.57. 103,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,357. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
