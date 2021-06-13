Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Purus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $231.47 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

