Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 549,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

