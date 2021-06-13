Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,004,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.96. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

