InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $463,428.88 and $205,002.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 125,744,453 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

