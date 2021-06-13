Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

