IoT Chain (ITC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00077915 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

