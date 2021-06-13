IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.15 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $221.15 million and $13.25 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00097792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00802345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.41 or 0.08036767 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

