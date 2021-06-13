IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $203.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.98.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

