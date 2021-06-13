IQeon Price Reaches $2.17 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $11.90 million and $796,905.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00005553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00792856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.82 or 0.08090690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084256 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

