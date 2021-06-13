IRISnet Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.89 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $86.06 million and $16.89 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00169327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.24 or 0.01082800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.82 or 1.00048337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,022,699,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,950,571 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

