Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,309 shares of company stock worth $52,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

IRWD opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

