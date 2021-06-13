IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

