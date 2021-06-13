iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. 5,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $85.79.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

