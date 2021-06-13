iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,895 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $99,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,592 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51.

