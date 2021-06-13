iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMIF opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

