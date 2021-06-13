iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

