iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 297,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

