iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

