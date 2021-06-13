iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,222. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.